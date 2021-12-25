Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded up 68.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.21 or 0.07984871 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,428.08 or 1.00010120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00072798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00053222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

