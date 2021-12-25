Bfsg LLC Acquires Shares of 14,960 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.50. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

