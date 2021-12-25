Bfsg LLC Buys New Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM stock opened at $572.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $318.45 and a one year high of $659.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $586.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.09, for a total transaction of $271,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock worth $12,241,333. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

