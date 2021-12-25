BidiPass Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $97.00 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 30% against the US dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $113,748.16 and $97.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00043164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

