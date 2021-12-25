BIDR Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.88 million and $15.63 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.27 or 0.07955270 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,994.19 or 0.99986612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00072098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

