Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion and $3.33 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.86 or 0.00216866 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 14,633,196,848 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

