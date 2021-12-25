BiShares Trading Down 31% Over Last Week (BISON)

BiShares (CURRENCY:BISON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. BiShares has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $49,831.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BiShares has traded down 31% against the dollar. One BiShares coin can currently be bought for $5.04 or 0.00009996 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00057839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.52 or 0.08062952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,496.91 or 1.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00073019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BiShares

BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 431,235 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

