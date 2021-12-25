Bitball Treasure Price Tops $40.37 on Major Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $40.37 or 0.00079716 BTC on major exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and approximately $231,760.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000479 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000447 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000577 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

