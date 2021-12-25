Bitcoin 2 Hits Market Cap of $11.19 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

