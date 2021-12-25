Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for $24.28 or 0.00047566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $277.25 million and $5.94 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,013 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

