Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $126.91

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 25th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $310.38 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $126.91 or 0.00254163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,933.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.75 or 0.00898700 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00023211 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003078 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,933,839 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

