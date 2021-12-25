Bitcoin Zero Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $28,944.53 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00057561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.14 or 0.08025307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.49 or 0.99843907 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00071725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00053293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

