BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $568,455.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.19 or 0.00332744 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00139890 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00089058 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003993 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,691,602,382 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

