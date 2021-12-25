BitCore Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $189,208.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,000.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.79 or 0.08087763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00318256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $459.32 or 0.00900613 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00074934 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.97 or 0.00419541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00253233 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

