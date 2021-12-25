BitDAO (BIT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $85.52 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $85.52 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00057412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.49 or 0.08066642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,485.62 or 0.99877464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00073254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00054097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

