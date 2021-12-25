BitForex Token (BF) Market Capitalization Tops $29.01 Million

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. BitForex Token has a market cap of $29.01 million and $482,246.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitForex Token has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitForex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BF is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,284,472,970 coins. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.