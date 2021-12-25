BitGreen (BITG) Market Cap Achieves $751,382.81

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0629 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $751,382.81 and $8,573.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.16 or 0.00225806 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00034265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003075 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029799 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.52 or 0.00504934 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00075440 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

