BitTube Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $208.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $214.12 or 0.00419827 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 330,872,769 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

