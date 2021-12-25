Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,375 shares of company stock valued at $137,910. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.