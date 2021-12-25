Blocery Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Blocery has a market cap of $13.19 million and $1.26 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blocery has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,561,108 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

