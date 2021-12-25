Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.54 Million

Brokerages expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post sales of $311.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.70 million to $321.64 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $249.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $948.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $979.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,009,000 after purchasing an additional 661,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,824,000 after buying an additional 359,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after buying an additional 362,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after buying an additional 285,750 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

