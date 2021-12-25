Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Blue Star Foods Corp (OTCMKTS:BSFC) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 24,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 23,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Star Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Star Foods Corp will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

