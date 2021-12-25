Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $43.01

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and traded as low as $42.17. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $42.51, with a volume of 538 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $94.07 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.