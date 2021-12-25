Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.95

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.95 and traded as high as C$54.71. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$54.38, with a volume of 34,270 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BEI.UN. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Boardwalk REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$57.75 to C$56.25 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$53.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

