BOLT (BOLT) One Day Volume Tops $68,503.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $68,503.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

