Bonded Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $124,833.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $6.60 million and $124,833.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. "

