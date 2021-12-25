Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In related news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,200,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,079,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,222,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,440,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,280,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXP opened at $114.26 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day moving average of $115.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

