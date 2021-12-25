Bounty0x (BNTY) Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $343,934.14 and approximately $645.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

BNTY is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

