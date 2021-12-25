Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) Shares Up 5.3%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRAG) shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.69. 47,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 51,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Bragg Gaming Group from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Bragg Gaming Group had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. Analysts predict that Bragg Gaming Group Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bragg Gaming Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRAG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Bragg Gaming Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

