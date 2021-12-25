Bread (BRD) Price Up 5.4% This Week

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Bread coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001548 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $69.39 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bread has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Bread Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.