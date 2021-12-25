Brokerages Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

OFC stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 34.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 577,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $5,404,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

