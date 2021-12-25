Brokerages Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 533.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,950. The company has a market capitalization of $275.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

