Brokerages Anticipate New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $443.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to announce $443.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $466.00 million. New Jersey Resources posted sales of $454.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $156,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,842,000 after acquiring an additional 232,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,499 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after acquiring an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,655,000 after purchasing an additional 55,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $40.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.85%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

