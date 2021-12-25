Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) to post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.41). U.S. Well Services posted earnings per share of ($1.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in U.S. Well Services by 756.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 92,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USWS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.22. 661,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,016. U.S. Well Services has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a market cap of $63.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.66.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

