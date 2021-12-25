Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. Madison Square Garden Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

MSGE traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.10. 260,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,412. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 188.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 42.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

