Brokerages Expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) to announce sales of $5.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MDxHealth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MDxHealth will report full year sales of $21.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $22.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.64 million, with estimates ranging from $26.30 million to $28.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MDxHealth.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDXH shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

MDXH stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

