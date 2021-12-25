Brokerages Expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post sales of $70.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.10 million and the highest is $73.50 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $92.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $292.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.79. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $866.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 59.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 77.4% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 283,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 123,937 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% during the second quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 128,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 98.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.