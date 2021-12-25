Brokerages Expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. MYR Group posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $106.93 on Friday. MYR Group has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

