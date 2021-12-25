Brokerages Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 59.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 28,632 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 88.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

