Brokerages Expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will announce $173.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.28 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $715.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.50 million to $742.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $856.65 million, with estimates ranging from $775.60 million to $940.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Tilray stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter worth $151,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 121.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tilray by 211.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 77,892 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

