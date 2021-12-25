Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.71

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.71 and traded as high as C$77.45. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$76.41, with a volume of 207,309 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.79.
About Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A)
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.