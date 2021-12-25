Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,607.15

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,607.15 ($34.45) and traded as high as GBX 2,916 ($38.53). Bunzl shares last traded at GBX 2,901 ($38.33), with a volume of 48,695 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.99) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.99) to GBX 2,450 ($32.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.99) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,728.57 ($36.05).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,767.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,607.15. The firm has a market cap of £9.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.68), for a total value of £178,339.26 ($235,617.99).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

