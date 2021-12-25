ByteNext (BNU) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $9,647.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00056895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.82 or 0.08015282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.67 or 0.99894681 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00072422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

