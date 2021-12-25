Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) & United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Financial Analysis

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Camden National and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 1 1 0 2.50 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camden National presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.88%. Given Camden National’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Camden National is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Camden National has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camden National and United Security Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $207.69 million 3.45 $59.49 million $4.71 10.23 United Security Bancshares $39.09 million 3.50 $8.96 million $0.50 16.10

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. Camden National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of Camden National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Camden National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Camden National pays out 30.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden National has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 35.38% 13.18% 1.37% United Security Bancshares 22.26% 7.32% 0.72%

Summary

Camden National beats United Security Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, mortgage loans, credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, automated teller machines, wire transfers, money market accounts, mobile banking, and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, CA.

