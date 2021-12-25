Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 25th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3423 per share on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 40.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

ENDTF stock opened at C$10.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -15.01. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$7.45 and a 12-month high of C$10.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.89.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

