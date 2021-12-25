Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.64

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.64 and traded as high as $26.42. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 25,752 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 7.07%.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 18,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $498,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $404,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.9% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 347,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 233,271 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 344,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

