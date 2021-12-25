Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSII shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 18,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.34 million, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989

