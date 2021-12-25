Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,121 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Carpenter Technology worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.98. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

