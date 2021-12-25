Cartesi Price Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001543 BTC on major exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $376.54 million and $26.48 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cartesi has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00057834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,033.70 or 0.08078147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,983.47 or 1.00100150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00072959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00053698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,799,731 coins. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

