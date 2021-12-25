Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,805 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Casa Systems worth $11,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASA. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Casa Systems stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

